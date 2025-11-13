EXCLUSIVE: Mohan Kiwanuka’s Children Evicted Amid Family Dispute Over Tycoon’s Ailing Health and Vast Wealth

KAMPALA: A bitter family dispute over the vast business empire of Ugandan tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka has deepened, with his children from his first marriage publicly accusing their stepmother, former Minister Maria Kiwanuka, of manipulation and exclusion as their father battles Alzheimer’s disease.

Mohan Kiwanuka, the founder of Oscar Industries and owner of prominent entities like Radio One and Radio Two, has experienced significant mental deterioration in recent years. This has led his children to question his capacity to manage his affairs and the subsequent management of the family fortune by his current wife.

The Plight of the First Family

In stark contrast to their stepmother’s reported wealth, Kiwanuka’s children from his first marriage to Beatrice Kiwanuka claim they are struggling financially. Reports include some opting to travel by boda bodas (motorcycles) and others allegedly being evicted from rental properties.

The Court of Appeal previously directed the family to collaborate and appoint an acceptable manager to run the estate and associated companies. However, Maria Kiwanuka has reportedly ignored this directive, instead launching a further appeal at the Supreme Court.

She has objected to the first family’s involvement, stating that Mohan had previously disowned them before falling seriously ill. Concurrently, sources indicate Maria has included some of her own children as directors using powers of attorney, which the opposing side suggests might be forged, pointing to Dr. Muhammad Kasasa’s rejection of being listed as a trustee.

Allegations of Asset Stripping

The children allege that Maria Kiwanuka has taken advantage of her husband’s ailing condition to manipulate him into signing over assets and deliberately exclude them from the family business and wealth.

“She has been using her position to deny us our rightful inheritance and leave us struggling,” stated one child who requested anonymity.

Concerns about Maria’s management of the estate are growing, with specific allegations that she has sold several properties, including hectares of land in Sonde and Kiwatule, and properties in Kololo and Nakasero. The Court of Appeal has ordered a full audit of all transactions since 2017.

Court Battles and Rulings

A significant turning point occurred recently when Uganda’s Court of Appeal ruled definitively that prominent businessman Mohan Musisi Kiwanuka has suffered from Alzheimer’s disease since at least May 18, 2017.

This landmark decision by Justices Cheborion Barishaki, Christopher Gashirabake, and Dr. Asa Mugenyi overturned a 2019 High Court ruling that had rejected a request by Mohan’s son, Jordan Ssebuliba Kiwanuka, for his father to undergo a mental health evaluation. Citing “damning evidence” from the medical team, the appellate court judges stated they “simply cannot look the other way”.

As the battle for control of Mohan Kiwanuka’s empire continues, his children are left wondering who will save them from the “jaws of greedy stepmother Maria Kiwanuka.”