Ggaba Daycare Killer committed to High court ,Sought Wealth Through Human Sacrifice

KAMPALA; The children, aged between one and two-and-a-half years, were enrolled at a facility run by Ggaba Community Church that supports vulnerable and malnourished infants. According to committal papers filed by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the attack was premeditated.

Prosecutors state that Onyum allegedly bought knives days earlier, rented a vehicle and visited the daycare while posing as a parent seeking admission, allowing him to survey the premises.

On the day of the attack, he reportedly paid Shs180,000 in admission fees via mobile money shortly before launching a knife attack on children who were playing in the compound.

According to the indictment presented by Chief State Attorney Muwaganya, Onyum who is also an American citizen carefully planned the attack on Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre.

Prosecution states that on March 31, 2026, the accused rented a Toyota RAV4, registration number UAM 645M, from Trip Car Rental Uganda to facilitate his movements.

The following day, April 1, he visited the daycare posing as a parent seeking admission for a child, in what investigators believe was a reconnaissance mission.

“At the centre, the accused met Ms Namutebi Phoebe, one of the caretakers, from whom he inquired about the requirements for having his child admitted for care,” prosecution said.

“Ms Phoebe Namutebi provided to the accused the required information for admission including details of a financial contribution for each child.”

The prosecution further alleges that four days before the attack, Onyum purchased several knives. On the day of the incident, he returned to the daycare and paid Shs195,000 via mobile money to the head of the facility.

“The accused exited the office and immediately initiated a violent assault on the children playing. When a caretaker, Ms Namutebi, attempted to intervene, the accused threatened her life, causing her to fall while he continued the assault on the victims,” the indictment reads.

A psychiatric evaluation conducted prior to the incident found the accused mentally stable.

A sanity report dated December 30, 2025, authored by a psychiatrist at C-Care IHK and addressed to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, indicated that Onyum had no established mental disorder and was fit to live and work in Uganda.

“He was observed to have no odd behaviour throughout the medical interview,” the report states, adding that he was calm, cooperative, and demonstrated coherent speech, intact memory, and good judgement.