Winfred Nakandi Declares Independent Bid for Nakawa East MP

KAMPALA: Winfred Nakandi has announced her bid to run for Member of Parliament for Nakawa East as an independent candidate, challenging her party National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Alex Mufumbiro for the seat being vacated by Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga.

Nakandi, who withdrew from the NUP race for the Kampala Woman MP last month, made the announcement during a press conference convened earlier today.

Speaking during her declaration for Nakawa East, Nakandi said her campaign would focus on being “a voice for the common person” and pledged to promote unity and inclusive socio-economic transformation in the constituency.

“I want to give the people of Nakawa East an independent and people-centered voice in Parliament,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to service beyond party lines.

Nakandi’s move adds a new twist to the Nakawa East race, which already features notable contenders, including NUP’s Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro and NRM’s Fredrick Ruhindi, a former Attorney General and former area MP.

Her decision to run independently also underscores growing concerns about internal democracy within Uganda’s biggest opposition party, raising questions about whether NUP can maintain cohesion while managing internal contests.

While quitting the Kampala Woman MP race for the NUP ticket, Nakandi alleged that closed-door meetings convened by party leaders only allowed certain aspirants—most notably incumbent Shamim Malende and Kampala City Council Authority Speaker Zahra Luyirika—to be heard, while others, including herself, were sidelined.

“This raises questions on whether my expression of interest was even formally considered,” Nakandi said at the time, signalling that she would soon announce her next political move. The party eventually handed the Kampala Woman MP card to Malende and sent Luyirika to contest for Makindye West instead.

Her entry into the Nakawa East race now opens a new front, with voters watching closely to see how her independent candidacy reshapes the parliamentary contest.