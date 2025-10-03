Besigye Writes from Luzira: ‘It’s Oppressive to Deny Me a Voice in Court’

KAMPALA –Former presidential contender Dr. Kizza Besigye has petitioned the High Court from Luzira Upper Prison, contesting a directive by Justice Emmanuel Baguma that blocked him from addressing court directly during his treason trial.

In his letter dated October 2, 2025, Besigye, who is accused in Criminal Session Case No. 335 of 2025, says he was denied the opportunity to directly address the court about issues he considers vital to his defense. He revealed that when he attempted to raise these concerns on October 1, the judge initially rejected his request on grounds that he is represented by lawyers.

“Following a spirited engagement between you and our lawyers, you granted my request on condition that I write my concern and file it in court by 3rd October,” Besigye wrote, adding that the court promised to respond on October 8.

The opposition figure argues that denying him the right to speak directly in open court undermines his ability to defend himself. “Being a person accused of a serious offence, I find it strange and oppressive if I cannot raise a concern directly in open court,” he stated.

Besigye further questioned the legality of the restriction, asking Justice Baguma to cite the specific law that prevents an accused person from addressing the judge about issues concerning their trial, even in the presence of legal counsel.

“If each time a written submission has to be made and a date fixed for your response, the case may never be concluded. Meanwhile, I remain confined in prison,” Besigye noted.

He concluded by saying he would abide by any legal provision cited by the court but insisted that the current directive was unfair. The letter was copied to his legal counsel.

This latest development underscores the ongoing friction between Besigye and the judiciary over what he views as systematic attempts to silence him during his trial.