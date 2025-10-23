Nambi, Nalukoola face off again in Kawempe North

KAMPALA ; The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) are once again set for a showdown in the Kawempe North parliamentary race.

Both their candidates were officially nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday. Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola (NUP) and Faridah Nambi (NRM) previously faced off in one of the country’s fiercest by-elections earlier this year, held following the death of former MP Muhammad Ssegirinya after a long illness.

Nalukoola’s landslide victory was later overturned by the High court, which cited illegal campaigning on election day and the disenfranchisement of more than 16,000 voters after ballots from 14 polling stations were not tallied by the EC.

Nalukoola has since raised 14 grounds of appeal challenging the court’s decision. Both candidates were yesterday cleared to contest again in next year’s general elections.

After his nomination, Nalukoola claimed he had spent 48 hours in hiding, fearing abduction by security officers who had allegedly surrounded his home. He pledged to continue advancing his party’s manifesto, saying his brief tenure in parliament had already yielded results.

He asked the people of Kawempe North to give him another five years, so as to focus on tackling unemployment in the area. Nalukoola emphasized that many young people in Kawempe North remain unemployed and unemployable due to a lack of practical skills.

After his nomination, Nalukoola led his supporters to his father’s home in Kawempe Ttula, where he held a small gathering to discuss the NUP manifesto and its relevance to the community.

Meanwhile, Nambi, the NRM candidate, vowed to reclaim the seat, asserting that even though she is not the current MP, she has already “delivered unmatched achievements” to the people of Kawempe North.

She announced plans to hold a campaign rally today (Thursday) at Kawempe Mbogo playgrounds, where she will unveil her manifesto to thousands of NRM supporters. Rashid Hasakya, Kampala district returning officer, said that a total of 46 candidates were nominated on the first day of the two-day exercise for the 2026 parliamentary polls.

Of these, 11 were from Makindye East, 5 from Makindye West, 4 from Kawempe South, 2 from Kawempe North, and 3 from Lubaga South. Additionally, 2 were from Lubaga North, 8 from Nakawa East, 1 from Nakawa West, and 8 from Kampala Central, while two candidates were nominated to contest for the Kampala Woman MP seat.