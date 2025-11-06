Police Arrests KACITA Chairman Ssekito and 13 Others Over Incitement and Assault

KAMPALA ; The Police have arrested Mr Issa Ssekito, the acting chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), in connection with ongoing investigations into incidents of incitement and assault on police officers.

According to a statement issued by ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Ssekito was arrested on Thursday to assist in investigations, and his statement is yet to be recorded before appropriate charges are preferred against him.

“The suspect is in our custody to help with ongoing investigations. His statement will be recorded before we take appropriate legal action,” Owoyesigyire said.The statement further revealed that thirteen other suspects were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly inciting violence and assaulting police officers who were on lawful duty

The case file has since been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and legal advice.

Owoyesigyire urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid acts that could incite violence or disrupt public order, especially targeting business owners who have continued with normal operations in the city centre.

He also noted that police will maintain a visible presence and deployment within Kampala to deter illegal activities and ensure that law and order are upheld.