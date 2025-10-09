Speaker Among Urges Striking Teachers to Return to Work as Government Addresses Pay Disparty

KAMPALA:The Speaker of Parliment ,Rt.Hon Anita Annet Among,has appealed to striking teachers to reconsider their industrial action and return to work as the government continues efforts to resolve their grievances.

UNATU Secretary General, Filbert Baguma, emphasised the need for equity in teacher salaries to maintain the quality of education and protect the future of millions of learners.

The petition, presented to the Speaker on Wednesday, highlights the urgent need for a fair and equitable salary structure for teachers.

Baguma noted that the current disparities in salaries have led to widespread discontent among teachers, prompting the union to seek redress from Parliament.

The petition is not limited to teachers, as other public sector workers, including the Local Government Workers Union, have also submitted their grievances to the Speaker.

They are seeking salary enhancements and payment of outstanding arrears that have accrued over time.

The Uganda Vocational Trainers Union has also petitioned the Speaker, citing a salary reduction from 4 million shillings to 900,000 shillings in November 2024.

Speaker Anita Among has assured the petitioners that their concerns will be addressed.

She directed the Education Committee of Parliament to handle the petition expeditiously and urged the teachers to reconsider their decision to strike, emphasising the importance of avoiding disruptions to the education calendar.

“We will write to the minister as the committee sits, and decisions will be made following their report to Parliament,” Speaker Among said.

“We have to give her a benefit of doubt because she is the head of Parliament, which is an arm of government responsible for allocating resources to different sectors.”

UNATU Secretary General Filbert Baguma has expressed willingness to give Speaker Among the benefit of the doubt, recognising Parliament’s role in resource allocation. “We will review the Speaker’s interventions and deliberate before making any final decisions,” he said.

The development comes amid growing tensions between public sector workers and the government over salary disparities and working conditions. The outcome of the petition is expected to have far-reaching implications for the education sector and public sector workers in Uganda.