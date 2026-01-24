Bobi Wine Alleges Armed Raid on Home

KAMPALA; Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has alleged that armed security personnel broke into his home on Friday night and assaulted members of his family, amid mounting scrutiny over the country’s post-election environment.

Bobi Wine, who has remained out of public view since a military operation at his residence on January 16, stated that masked and armed individuals entered his home on January 23 and attacked relatives who were present.

“A group of masked, armed soldiers has just broken into our house and beat up my family members. They have currently isolated my wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, alone. Their intentions are unclear!” he said in a post on X.

A video shared on X and said to have been recorded by Barbie Kyagulanyi shows her questioning individuals inside the compound about their presence and purpose.

Bobi Wine’s current whereabouts have not been publicly disclosed.

He rejected the outcome of the January 15 presidential election, in which the Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner with 71.65 percent of the vote.

Opposition figures have since renewed calls for accountability, with National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Joel Ssenyonyi condemning what he described as an assault on Bobi Wine’s family and the reported isolation of his wife.

He also referenced reports alleging that about 2,000 opposition members, including polling agents and senior NUP officials, are unaccounted for, while more than two dozen deaths have been reported, citing statements attributed to Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“These abuses signal a grave assault on political rights and should alarm all who care about democracy,” Ssenyonyi said.