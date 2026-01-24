Eng.Balimwezo Declared Kampala Lord Mayor

KAMPALA; National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Balimwezo Ronald Nsubuga has been officially declared the winner of the Kampala City Lord Mayor race after securing an overwhelming majority in the 2026 Local Government Council elections.

Balimwezo was declared winner by the Kampala District Returning Officer, Jennifer Kyobutungi, shortly before midnight at the Kampala District Tally Centre at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Nakawa. The prolonged tallying process stretched late into the night, keeping Kampala residents and Ugandans across the country anxiously waiting for the final outcome.

According to the official results, Balimwezo secured 141,220 votes out of 232,500 valid votes cast, translating into a commanding 76.4 per cent win. His closest challenger, Kizito Moses Nsubuga of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), garnered 43,615 votes (18.8 per cent), leaving a wide margin of 97,605 votes between him and the victor.

Despite a notably low voter turnout compared to the recent presidential and parliamentary elections, Balimwezo posted strong numbers across all five divisions of Kampala. Erias Lukwago of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) finished third with 41,915 votes, Beatrice Mao of the Democratic Party (DP) followed with 2,162 votes, while independent candidate Naggayi Nabillah Ssempala polled 1,854 votes.

Other contenders included Ibrahim Kasozi with 1,427 votes, Kibalama Eddie Bazira (independent) with 188 votes, and Jonathan Yamureebire (independent) who received 119 votes.

Lukwago, the interim president of PFF, first assumed the office of Lord Mayor in 2011 after defeating Peter Ssematimba. His 15-year tenure at City Hall has been marked by persistent political battles and resistance from the ruling establishment.

Balimwezo brings with him decades of local government experience dating back to the 1980s. He began his political journey at Local Council One in Nakawa Division, rose to become Nakawa Division Mayor, and later won the Nakawa East parliamentary seat in 2021. He now returns to City Hall as Lord Mayor.

In his victory speech, Balimwezo gave glory to God for his triumph and thanked NUP leadership, particularly party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, for the trust and confidence placed in him. He pledged to work tirelessly to transform Kampala into a modern, inclusive, and well-managed city.