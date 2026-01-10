NRM’s Bright Rwamirama declared unopposed MP for Isingiro County North

ISINGIRO; Minister of State for Animal Industry and NRM flagbearer for the Isingiro North County parliamentary race Hon. Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama has been declared unopposed.

The declaration was made on Thursday, January 9, 2026, by the Isingiro District Returning Officer, Mr. Arinite Julius Rubagabo, in accordance with Section 37 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177.

According to the Declaration of Unopposed Candidate issued by the Electoral Commission, Rwamirama emerged as the sole duly nominated candidate for the Isingiro County North parliamentary seat, prompting his automatic election without a vote.

Under Ugandan electoral law, a candidate is declared elected unopposed if, at the close of nominations, no other validly nominated candidates contest the seat.

Rwamirama’s unopposed election adds to the growing list of parliamentary candidates who secured seats without contest in the 2026 general elections, a trend that has continued to spark public debate around political competition, inclusivity, and the cost of elections.

The Electoral Commission has reiterated that the process complied fully with the law and electoral procedures, emphasizing that nominations were conducted transparently and within the stipulated timelines.

Rwamirama is expected to take office as part of the 11th Parliament once all electoral processes are concluded and the new Parliament is sworn in later this year.