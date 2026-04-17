NWSC warns of illegal water connections

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has convened a high-level bi-annual performance evaluation and stakeholder engagement workshop, bringing together district leaders from towns, municipalities, and cities across its service areas for a candid review of service delivery.

The workshop, structured as both a performance assessment and a listening platform, gave local leaders an opportunity to directly engage NWSC management, raise concerns, and seek clarity on ongoing and planned interventions amid growing urban demand and infrastructure pressure.

At the centre of discussions was NWSC Managing Director Eng Silver Mugisha, who issued a stark warning over operational challenges facing the utility.

He decried the rising levels of illegal water connections and the increase in non-revenue water, cautioning that the trend is pushing the corporation toward what he described as a “dead end.”

“This is no longer a marginal issue it is systemic and unsustainable,” Mugisha said, noting that illegal connections are undermining revenue collection while placing additional strain on already stretched infrastructure.

He warned that the vice is affecting service reliability, particularly for paying customers, as water losses continue to rise.

MD also revealed that the number of overhead water tanks often used to stabilise supply has increased by 10 percent, reflecting both growing demand and inefficiencies within the distribution network.

While such infrastructure helps manage supply interruptions, he said the increased reliance on overhead tanks points to deeper structural challenges within the system.

District leaders at the workshop echoed concerns over inconsistent water supply, billing discrepancies, and weak enforcement against illegal users.

They called for stronger collaboration with NWSC, including intensified community sensitisation and stricter enforcement measures to curb illegal connections.

At the same time, stakeholders acknowledged the corporation’s efforts to expand coverage and modernise operations, urging sustained investment in infrastructure and accountability mechanisms.

The engagement reflects NWSC’s attempt to open up its operations to scrutiny and strengthen partnerships with local governments as it confronts mounting service delivery challenges.