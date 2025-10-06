EC Warns Presidential Aspirants Against Illegal Campaign Funding

KAMPALA: The Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned presidential candidates to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Presidential Elections Act, particularly regarding campaign financing.

Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, said the law allows candidates and their agents to raise funds for campaigns, but only within the legal framework.

“The Presidential Elections Act allows a presidential candidate or his or her agent to raise and solicit funds for purposes of financing a campaign, as long as that fundraising is done in accordance with the law,” Mucunguzi stated.

He highlighted Section 23(4) of the Act, which specifies categories of individuals and institutions from whom candidates are prohibited from receiving funds.

“The law prohibits presidential candidates from raising funds from foreign governments or institutions, and from any persons or groups that have declared an intention to overthrow the sitting government,” Mucunguzi explained.

Candidates are also required to maintain accurate records of all financial assistance received and submit them to the EC within 30 days after the election.

“Every presidential candidate must submit a report to the Electoral Commission disclosing all assistance obtained for campaign purposes within 30 days after the election,” he said.

Mucunguzi warned that non-compliance carries legal consequences, including fines and other penalties for candidates or agents who submit false financial returns or receive funds from prohibited sources.

“Any person who fails to file a return, files false information, or receives funding from outlawed sources is liable, upon conviction, to a fine as stipulated under the law,” he cautioned.

The EC spokesperson emphasized that these guidelines are intended to ensure transparency, accountability, and integrity in Uganda’s electoral process, as preparations intensify for the next general elections.