NUP Reappoints Joel Ssenyonyi as Leader of Opposition

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The National Unity Platform (NUP) has reappointed Joel Ssenyonyi as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 12th Parliament, with John Baptist Nambeshe serving as Commissioner of Parliament and Paul Mwiru as Chief Whip.

Ssenyonyi, who also serves as the party spokesperson, succeeded Matthias Mpuuga two years ago during a turbulent period marked by corruption allegations involving Parliamentary Commissioners.

Opposition Cabinet List:

Position Name Constituency

Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi Nakawa West

Commissioner of Parliament John Baptist Nambeshe Manjiya County

Chief Whip Paul Mwiru Jinja South East

Deputy Chief Whip Harriet Nakwedde Kayunga Woman MP

Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee Patrick Nsamba Oshabe Kassanda County North

Chairperson, COSASE Nkunyingi Muwada Kyadondo County East

Shadow Finance Minister Geoffrey Ekanya Tororo County

The new leadership team is expected to provide alternative programs to those of the ruling government, focusing on accountability, human rights, and public expenditure.

His leadership had come under renewed pressure last year following the introduction of a controversial private member’s bill seeking to change how the Leader of the Opposition is selected.

The Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Mityana South MP Richard Lumu, proposed stripping political parties of the power to appoint the LoP and instead introducing an election by all opposition MPs.

The Bill also proposed provisions for removal of the LoP on grounds of incompetence or misconduct, parliamentary approval of the Shadow Cabinet, and formal opposition input in the appointment of committee chairpersons.

However, the Bill has since collapsed. On March 12, 2026, Lumu formally withdrew it, acknowledging that it conflicted with established Westminster parliamentary principles that underpin Uganda’s legislative system.

Under the current Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2006, the Leader of the Opposition is chosen internally by the largest opposition party in Parliament, a system that has remained in place since the restoration of multiparty politics.

Following the opposition’s Central Executive Committee meeting, NUP has now reaffirmed Ssenyonyi’s leadership, and Parliament is expected to formally endorse the decision during this afternoon’s sitting of the House.

Alongside Ssenyonyi’s confirmation, the House will also consider other opposition appointments, including John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County, Bududa District) as Parliamentary Commissioner.

Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru is expected to be approved as Opposition Chief Whip, with Kayunga District Woman MP newcomer Harriet Nakwedde nominated as his deputy.

The opposition leadership has also submitted names for committee assignments pending parliamentary approval.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze is slated for the Public Accounts Committee (Local Government), where she will be deputised by Abed Nasser Mudiobole, who defeated NRM’s Peter Mugema, popularly known as Panadol, in Iganga Municipality.

The Committee on Government Assurance will be led by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, deputised by Soroti District Woman MP Anna Adeke.

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) is expected to be chaired by Kyadondo East MP Haruna Muwada Nkunyingi, taking over from former Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona.

He will be deputised by newcomer George Musisi, who unseated Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in Kira Municipality.

The Central Public Accounts Committee will be jointly led by Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsambu alongside Jinja City Woman MP Sarah Lwansasula.