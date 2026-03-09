Chief Justice Flavian Zeija Reappoints Musota as Chief Inspector of Courts

KAMPALA, UGANDA: Chief Justice Flavian Zeija has reappointed Justice Stephen Musota to a three-year term as the chief inspector of courts.

The appointment, which became effective Jan. 25, marks Musota’s second term in the role. He was first appointed to the position in January 2023.

Zeija made the reappointment under provisions of the Constitution of Uganda and the Administration of the Judiciary Act of 2020. Officials said the move reflects continued confidence in Musota’s leadership of the inspectorate.

As chief inspector, Musota is responsible for overseeing judicial accountability and performance standards across all court levels. The inspectorate is designed to enforce discipline and integrity within the justice system while advancing reforms for transparency and efficiency.

Musota also serves as a justice of the Supreme Court.