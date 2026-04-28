Senior UPDF officers face court martial over alleged fuel misuse

KAMPALA: Four senior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have been sent back to military detention over allegations of diverting large quantities of fuel meant for operations.

The officers Brigadier General James Barigye Ruheesi, Colonel David Ociti Kidega, Major Innocent Kikongi Mugumya, and Captain Kenneth Labwon Kinyera appeared before the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye.

A panel led by Brigadier General Richard Tukacungurwa heard that the group is accused of misusing fuel supplies intended for the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre.