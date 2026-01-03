Museveni Orders investigation into Alleged PDM Fund Misuse in Mukono

MUKONO; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the disbursement of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Mukono District, following complaints from residents over bribery and mismanagement at the local level.

The President directed the National PDM Coordinator, Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi, to immediately look into the claims and take appropriate action against any officials found culpable.

Museveni’s directive came after residents raised concerns that funds intended to support household income generation and homestead-based wealth creation were being diverted by some local leaders.

The complaints were voiced shortly after the President reiterated that government had already released PDM funds to parishes to directly benefit ordinary Ugandans.

Sensing growing public dissatisfaction, Museveni invited residents with concrete evidence of mismanagement to speak out.

One of the complainants, Fred Mulika, a resident of Nakifuma, told the President that some local PDM leaders allegedly demand bribes from residents before including them on beneficiary lists. Mulika said the practice has discouraged many eligible households from participating in the programme.

“People are being asked for money before they can be registered as beneficiaries. Many have given up because they cannot afford these bribes,” Mulika said.

The President warned that the Parish Development Model is a pro-people programme designed to lift households out of subsistence living and should not be sabotaged by corruption or selfish interests.

Museveni emphasized that any official found extorting or diverting PDM funds would face serious consequences, noting that corruption undermines government efforts to fight poverty and widen economic inclusion.

Launched in 2022, the PDM is a flagship government initiative aimed at transforming Uganda’s economy by channeling resources directly to parishes, empowering households through agriculture, small enterprises, and value addition.

The findings of the Mukono probe are expected to inform wider enforcement measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper use of PDM funds across the country.