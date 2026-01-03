Starlink Blocks Uganda from Its Satellite Network After UCC Complaint

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Satellite internet provider Starlink has blocked Uganda from accessing its global satellite network after a complaint from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), effectively disabling all Starlink terminals in the country as of January 1, 2026.

In a letter to UCC dated January 1, 2026, Ben MacWilliams, Director for Market Access at Space Exploration Technologies Corp., clarified that Starlink Uganda has never sold, marketed, imported, or distributed Starlink terminals in the country.

He explained that while some individuals were using Starlink in the country, those terminals had been purchased and activated in countries where the service is authorised, then illegally imported into Uganda.

As a result of concerns raised by UCC, Starlink implemented a new service restriction tool for Uganda on January 1, 2026. The company says that, following this action, there are currently no active Starlink terminals operating within Uganda.

The move followed a UCC directive ordering Starlink to stop what the regulator described as the illegal provision of telecommunication services in Uganda, citing the absence of a valid operating licence.

MacWilliams stressed that Starlink Uganda is not currently selling or marketing services in the country, noting that the company has not yet been licensed by the regulator.

“To be clear, Starlink Uganda itself is not selling or marketing satellite internet services in Uganda because it is not yet licensed by the UCC,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that Starlink services had been accessed within Uganda through terminals purchased and activated in other countries where the service is authorised, before being brought into Uganda without approval.

The directive sparked public debate and concern, particularly over why the UPDF leadership, currently under Muhoozi Kainerugaba, would be involved in approving the importation of civilian communication equipment. Many Ugandans interpreted the move as part of broader efforts to control information flow ahead of the mid-January general elections, amid fears of a potential internet shutdown or restrictions.

Starlink has since emphasised that any prior use of its services in Uganda was without the company’s approval, violated its terms of service, and occurred before the completion of regulatory licensing. The company says it is continuing to engage with authorities to finalise the licensing process before any lawful rollout of services can take place.

Meanwhile, fears of an internet blackout have driven political activists and sections of the public to seek alternative communication tools. One of the most discussed options is Bitchat, a peer-to-peer encrypted messaging application that operates without internet access.