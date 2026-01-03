IUIU cancels mature entry certificate of NRM’s Kitagwenda MP flag bearer ahead of polling day

KITAGWENDA; The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) has cancelled the Mature Age Entry Certificate of Kitagwenda District NRM parliamentary flag bearer, Robert Mugabe, after establishing that the documents he submitted to qualify for the May 2021 Mature Age Entry Aptitude Test were fraudulently obtained.

The decision comes at a critical moment as Uganda counts down to just 12 days to polling day, raising fresh questions about Mugabe’s eligibility to contest for the parliamentary seat.

In a letter dated January 2, 2026, signed by the Academic Registrar, Dr. Adam A. Alli, the university formally notified Mugabe of the recall and cancellation of Certificate No. IUKC-ME021MAY-139, which had been issued under the Mature Age Entry Scheme. The cancellation, the university said, takes effect immediately.

According to the letter, investigations conducted by IUIU established that the documents presented to qualify for the May 2021 aptitude test were not genuine. The matter was subsequently placed before the university’s Executive Board, which deliberated on the findings during its 382nd meeting held on December 31, 2025. Mugabe reportedly attended the meeting accompanied by his legal representative.

The decision was taken at the Executive Board’s 382nd meeting held on December 31, 2025, which Mugabe attended together with his legal representative, according to the notice. The university cited Section 7.4(iii) of the General University Examination Regulations (2023) as the basis for the cancellation.

IUIU said all academic rights, privileges and benefits arising from the certificate have been withdrawn and directed Mugabe to return the original certificate within 14 days, warning that failure to comply could lead to further administrative or legal action.

The development comes as Uganda counts down to just 12 days to polling day, a period when scrutiny of candidates’ academic qualifications is typically heightened.

IUIU runs a Mature Age Entry Scheme that allows older applicants without conventional academic qualifications to access university education after passing a special aptitude test.