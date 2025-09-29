Finally NUP Releases List of MP Flag Bearers, Opens Two-Day Appeal Window

KAMPALA: The National Unity Platform (NUP) has today morning unveiled the long-awaited list of successful parliamentary flag bearers. The announcement was made during a press conference organized by the Electoral Management Committee (EMC) of the party.

This follows weeks of tense vetting and interviews that drew the attention of both party members and the wider political community.

Speaking during the event, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, congratulated all those who made it through. He however reminded supporters that the selected candidates should not be seen as superior to others.

“These are commanders for the revolution, but they are not more special than other comrades,” Kyagulanyi emphasized. He noted that the process was not about personal glory but about identifying those ready to carry the party’s mission into the 2026 general elections.

The EMC further clarified that a short appeals period has been provided. “We have allowed a window of two days for anyone dissatisfied with the outcome to raise an appeal,” the officials announced. This provision is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness, especially in areas where competition was extremely tight.

Party insiders revealed that the appeals process will be fast-tracked to avoid delays in campaign preparations. Once concluded, the official list of NUP parliamentary flag bearers will stand as final, paving the way for organized mobilization across the country.

Kyagulanyi used the opportunity to assure Ugandans that the broader struggle continues. “The revolution is still on, and in the new Uganda, everyone will have a job to do,” he said. His remarks were greeted with loud applause from party members present at the conference.

Analysts believe the unveiling of this list marks a crucial stage for the opposition party. With the 2026 elections drawing closer, attention is now shifting to how the chosen candidates will unite communities and convert NUP’s influence into real parliamentary seats.

For many supporters, today’s announcement provides a clearer picture of the team expected to champion NUP’s legislative agenda. However, the coming two days of appeals will also test the party’s ability to manage internal competition without creating divisions.

Below are the lists;