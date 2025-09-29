FULL LIST: Ssegona, Ssewanyana denied NUP cards as musician Mathias Walukaga, Zambali sail through

KAVULE: Through his blue-eyed girl Harriet Chemutai who heads the party’s electoral commission and veteran politician John Sebuwufu, National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi has totally destroyed some of the incumbent NUP MPs by denying them party tickets.

The victims of the latest purging by Kavule include Medard Segona of Busiro east, Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala, Francis Katongole Katabazi of Kalungu east, Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye west, Paul Nsubuga of Busiro north, Fred Ssimbwa of Nakifuuma and Aloysius Mukasa of Rubaga south whose seat has been given to the very beautiful and wealthy Euginia Nasolo who has deep connections with the leadership at Mengo and Rubaga cathedral.

Shamim Malende retains the Kampala Woman MP ticket as Zahara Luyilika, who has been contending for the Kampala Woman MP seat, is given the ticket for the Makindye West Constituency, which is currently represented by Allan Aloysius Ssewanyana.

These party card rejects join the list of other NUP incumbents against whom Kyagulanyi declared war long time ago. These are Mathias Mpuuga, Abed Bwanika, Masaka city woman MP Juliet Kakande & Michael Kakembo of Entebbe municipality. There are also other NUP MPs Bukoto south’s Twaha Kagabo and Njeru municipality’s Jimmy Lwanga who Kyagulanyi declared unwanted long time ago.

Below are the lists of successful candidates;