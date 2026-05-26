President Museveni announces cabinet

KAMPALA,UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni has retained a majority of his ministers, with the half dozen new names including Kiryowa Kiwanuka as Minister of Defence, Sanjay Tanna as Trade Minister and Adonia Ayebare as Foreign Minister. Balaam Barugahara is also now Minister of Local Government, while Gen Moses Ali and Matia Kasaija have finally been dropped.

The list of new State Ministers includes Calvin Echodu, Dr. Charles Ayume, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Justine Nameere plus Sam Kutesa and Gen Salim Saleh’s daughters Shartsi Kutesa Musherure and Desire Muhooza

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By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors.

H.E. the Vice President

Hon. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Maj. Rtd.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Hon. Robinah Nabbanja

Cabinet Ministers

1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga

2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Hon. Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga

3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio

Hon. Lukia Nakadama

Minister of Education and Sports

Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni

Minister, Office of the President, Presidency

Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda

Minister, Office of the President, Security

Hon. Jim Muhwezi

Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation

Eng. Asiimwe Jonard

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

Hon. Minsa Kabanda

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, General Duties

Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek

Government Chief Whip

Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

Hon. Sam Engola

Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Hon. Lokii John Baptist

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Hon. Frank Tumwebaze

Attorney General

Hon. Sam Mayanja

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs

Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Musanza

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Hon. Henry Musasizi

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Amb. Adonia Ayebare

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development

Hon. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu

Minister of Health

Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance

Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero

Minister of Internal Affairs

Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Hon. Norbert Mao

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Hon. Judith Nabakooba

Minister of Local Government

Hon. Balaam Barugahara

Minister of Public Service

Gen. Katumba Wamala

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Hon. Tom Butime

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Hon. Sanjay Tanna

Minister of Water and Environment

Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire

Minister of Works and Transport

Hon. Byamukama Fred

Other Ministers:

Ministers of State

Office of the President

Minister of State, Office of the President, Economic Monitoring

Hon. Alum Sandra Santa

Minister of State, Office of the President, Ethics and Integrity

Hon. Akello Rose

Office of the Vice President

Minister of State, Office of the Vice President

Hon. Mutasingwa Diana Nankunda

Office of the Prime Minister

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

Hon. Lillian Aber

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Northern Uganda

Hon. Beatrice Akello

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Karamoja

Hon. Anyakun Esther Davinia

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region

Hon. Alice Kaboyo

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs

Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Teso Affairs

Hon. Dr. Ongalo-Obote

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Agriculture

Hon. Desire Muhooza

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Animal Industry

Hon. Bright Rwamirama

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Fisheries

Hon. Migadde Robert Ndugwa

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Deputy Attorney General

Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Defence

Hon. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Affairs

Hon. Oleru Huda

Ministry of East African Affairs

Minister of State for East African Affairs

Hon. Magode Ikuya

Ministry of Education and Sports

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Higher Education

Hon. Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Primary Education

Hon. Phyllis Chemutai

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Sports

Hon. Peter Ogwang

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development

Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Energy

Hon. Sidronius Opolot Okasai

Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Minerals

Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, General Duties

Hon. Cissy Mulondo

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Planning

Hon. Amos Lugoloobi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Privatization and Investment

Ms. Amina Mukalazi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Micro-Finance

Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Musherure

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Affairs

Hon. Calvin Echodu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Affairs

Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Gender and Culture

Hon. Kuteesa Mary Kamuli

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Youth and Children Affairs

Hon. Lakisa Mercy Faith

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Employment and Industrial Relations

Hon. Simon Mulongo

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Disability Affairs

Hon. Acan Joyce Okeny

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Elderly Affairs

Hon. Jacqueline Mbabazi

Ministry of Health

Minister of State for Health, General Duties

Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya

Minister of State for Health, Primary Health Care

Hon. Dr. Charles Ayume

Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance

Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Information

Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo

Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, National Guidance

Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister of State for Internal Affairs

Dr. Lawrence Muganga

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Housing

Hon. Persis Namuganza

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Urban Development

Hon. Margaret Muhanga Mugisa

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Lands

Hon. Harriet Ntabazi

Ministry of Local Government

Minister of State for Local Government

Hon. Justine Nameere

Ministry of Public Service

Minister of State for Public Service

Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Hon. Nakawuki Susan Nsambu

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Cooperatives

Hon. Tom Aza

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Industry

Hon. David Bahati

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Trade

Gen. Wilson Mbadi

Ministry of Water and Environment

Minister of State for Water and Environment, Environment

Hon. Beatrice Anywar

Minister of State for Water and Environment, Water

Hon. Aisha Sekkindi

Ministry of Works and Transport

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Works

Mr. Siraji Musa Ali

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Transport

Hon. Julius Maganda Wandera

Senior Presidential Advisors

The following persons will be appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors in different fields, to be communicated later:

Hon. Hamson Obua

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa

Hon. Francis Mwebesa

Hon. Evelyn Anite

Hon. Dr Kenneth Omona has been transferred to the Diplomatic Service as ambassador at a station to be communicated later.