President Museveni announces cabinet

KAMPALA,UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni has retained a majority of his ministers, with the half dozen new names including Kiryowa Kiwanuka as Minister of Defence, Sanjay Tanna as Trade Minister and Adonia Ayebare as Foreign Minister. Balaam Barugahara is also now Minister of Local Government, while Gen Moses Ali and Matia Kasaija have finally been dropped.
The list of new State Ministers includes Calvin Echodu, Dr. Charles Ayume, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Justine Nameere plus Sam Kutesa and Gen Salim Saleh’s daughters Shartsi Kutesa Musherure and Desire Muhooza
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By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors.
H.E. the Vice President
Hon. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Maj. Rtd.
Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament
Hon. Robinah Nabbanja
Cabinet Ministers
1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs
Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga
2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament
Hon. Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga
3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio
Hon. Lukia Nakadama
Minister of Education and Sports
Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni
Minister, Office of the President, Presidency
Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda
Minister, Office of the President, Security
Hon. Jim Muhwezi
Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation
Eng. Asiimwe Jonard
Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Hon. Minsa Kabanda
Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, General Duties
Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek
Government Chief Whip
Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba
Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees
Hon. Sam Engola
Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Hon. Lokii John Baptist
Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Hon. Frank Tumwebaze
Attorney General
Hon. Sam Mayanja
Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs
Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka
Minister of Energy and Mineral Development
Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Musanza
Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Hon. Henry Musasizi
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Amb. Adonia Ayebare
Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Hon. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu
Minister of Health
Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi
Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance
Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero
Minister of Internal Affairs
Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Hon. Norbert Mao
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Hon. Judith Nabakooba
Minister of Local Government
Hon. Balaam Barugahara
Minister of Public Service
Gen. Katumba Wamala
Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Hon. Tom Butime
Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Hon. Sanjay Tanna
Minister of Water and Environment
Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire
Minister of Works and Transport
Hon. Byamukama Fred
Other Ministers:
Ministers of State
Office of the President
Minister of State, Office of the President, Economic Monitoring
Hon. Alum Sandra Santa
Minister of State, Office of the President, Ethics and Integrity
Hon. Akello Rose
Office of the Vice President
Minister of State, Office of the Vice President
Hon. Mutasingwa Diana Nankunda
Office of the Prime Minister
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees
Hon. Lillian Aber
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Northern Uganda
Hon. Beatrice Akello
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Karamoja
Hon. Anyakun Esther Davinia
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region
Hon. Alice Kaboyo
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs
Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Teso Affairs
Hon. Dr. Ongalo-Obote
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Agriculture
Hon. Desire Muhooza
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Animal Industry
Hon. Bright Rwamirama
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Fisheries
Hon. Migadde Robert Ndugwa
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Deputy Attorney General
Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Defence
Hon. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano
Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Affairs
Hon. Oleru Huda
Ministry of East African Affairs
Minister of State for East African Affairs
Hon. Magode Ikuya
Ministry of Education and Sports
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Higher Education
Hon. Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Primary Education
Hon. Phyllis Chemutai
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Sports
Hon. Peter Ogwang
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development
Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Energy
Hon. Sidronius Opolot Okasai
Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Minerals
Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro
Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, General Duties
Hon. Cissy Mulondo
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Planning
Hon. Amos Lugoloobi
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Privatization and Investment
Ms. Amina Mukalazi
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Micro-Finance
Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Musherure
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Affairs
Hon. Calvin Echodu
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Affairs
Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Gender and Culture
Hon. Kuteesa Mary Kamuli
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Youth and Children Affairs
Hon. Lakisa Mercy Faith
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Employment and Industrial Relations
Hon. Simon Mulongo
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Disability Affairs
Hon. Acan Joyce Okeny
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Elderly Affairs
Hon. Jacqueline Mbabazi
Ministry of Health
Minister of State for Health, General Duties
Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya
Minister of State for Health, Primary Health Care
Hon. Dr. Charles Ayume
Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance
Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Information
Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo
Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, National Guidance
Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Minister of State for Internal Affairs
Dr. Lawrence Muganga
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Housing
Hon. Persis Namuganza
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Urban Development
Hon. Margaret Muhanga Mugisa
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Lands
Hon. Harriet Ntabazi
Ministry of Local Government
Minister of State for Local Government
Hon. Justine Nameere
Ministry of Public Service
Minister of State for Public Service
Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Hon. Nakawuki Susan Nsambu
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Cooperatives
Hon. Tom Aza
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Industry
Hon. David Bahati
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Trade
Gen. Wilson Mbadi
Ministry of Water and Environment
Minister of State for Water and Environment, Environment
Hon. Beatrice Anywar
Minister of State for Water and Environment, Water
Hon. Aisha Sekkindi
Ministry of Works and Transport
Minister of State for Works and Transport, Works
Mr. Siraji Musa Ali
Minister of State for Works and Transport, Transport
Hon. Julius Maganda Wandera
Senior Presidential Advisors
The following persons will be appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors in different fields, to be communicated later:
Hon. Hamson Obua
Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa
Hon. Francis Mwebesa
Hon. Evelyn Anite
Hon. Dr Kenneth Omona has been transferred to the Diplomatic Service as ambassador at a station to be communicated later.