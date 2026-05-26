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President Museveni announces cabinet

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KAMPALA,UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni has retained a majority of his ministers, with the half dozen new names including Kiryowa Kiwanuka as Minister of Defence, Sanjay Tanna as Trade Minister and Adonia Ayebare as Foreign Minister. Balaam Barugahara is also now Minister of Local Government, while Gen Moses Ali and Matia Kasaija have finally been dropped.

The list of new State Ministers includes Calvin Echodu, Dr. Charles Ayume, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Justine Nameere plus Sam Kutesa and Gen Salim Saleh’s daughters Shartsi Kutesa Musherure and Desire Muhooza

DETAILS BELOW

By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors.

H.E. the Vice President
Hon. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Maj. Rtd.
Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament
Hon. Robinah Nabbanja

Cabinet Ministers
1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs
Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga
2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament
Hon. Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga
3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio
Hon. Lukia Nakadama

Minister of Education and Sports
Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni

Minister, Office of the President, Presidency
Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda

Minister, Office of the President, Security
Hon. Jim Muhwezi

Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation
Eng. Asiimwe Jonard

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Hon. Minsa Kabanda

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, General Duties
Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek

Government Chief Whip
Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees
Hon. Sam Engola

Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Hon. Lokii John Baptist

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Hon. Frank Tumwebaze

Attorney General
Hon. Sam Mayanja

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs
Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development
Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Musanza

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Hon. Henry Musasizi

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Amb. Adonia Ayebare

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Hon. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu

Minister of Health
Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance
Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero

Minister of Internal Affairs
Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Hon. Norbert Mao

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Hon. Judith Nabakooba

Minister of Local Government
Hon. Balaam Barugahara

Minister of Public Service
Gen. Katumba Wamala

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Hon. Tom Butime

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Hon. Sanjay Tanna

Minister of Water and Environment
Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire

Minister of Works and Transport
Hon. Byamukama Fred

Other Ministers:

Ministers of State
Office of the President
Minister of State, Office of the President, Economic Monitoring
Hon. Alum Sandra Santa

Minister of State, Office of the President, Ethics and Integrity
Hon. Akello Rose

Office of the Vice President
Minister of State, Office of the Vice President

Hon. Mutasingwa Diana Nankunda
Office of the Prime Minister

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees
Hon. Lillian Aber

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Northern Uganda
Hon. Beatrice Akello

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Karamoja
Hon. Anyakun Esther Davinia

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region
Hon. Alice Kaboyo

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs
Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Teso Affairs
Hon. Dr. Ongalo-Obote

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Agriculture
Hon. Desire Muhooza

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Animal Industry
Hon. Bright Rwamirama

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Fisheries
Hon. Migadde Robert Ndugwa

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Deputy Attorney General
Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Defence
Hon. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano

Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Affairs
Hon. Oleru Huda

Ministry of East African Affairs

Minister of State for East African Affairs
Hon. Magode Ikuya

Ministry of Education and Sports
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Higher Education
Hon. Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Primary Education
Hon. Phyllis Chemutai

Minister of State for Education and Sports, Sports
Hon. Peter Ogwang

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development
Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Energy
Hon. Sidronius Opolot Okasai

Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Minerals
Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, General Duties
Hon. Cissy Mulondo

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Planning
Hon. Amos Lugoloobi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Privatization and Investment
Ms. Amina Mukalazi

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Micro-Finance
Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Musherure

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Affairs
Hon. Calvin Echodu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Affairs
Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Gender and Culture
Hon. Kuteesa Mary Kamuli

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Youth and Children Affairs
Hon. Lakisa Mercy Faith

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Employment and Industrial Relations
Hon. Simon Mulongo

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Disability Affairs
Hon. Acan Joyce Okeny

Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Elderly Affairs
Hon. Jacqueline Mbabazi

Ministry of Health
Minister of State for Health, General Duties
Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya

Minister of State for Health, Primary Health Care
Hon. Dr. Charles Ayume

Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance
Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Information
Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo

Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, National Guidance
Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria

Ministry of Internal Affairs
Minister of State for Internal Affairs
Dr. Lawrence Muganga

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Housing
Hon. Persis Namuganza

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Urban Development
Hon. Margaret Muhanga Mugisa

Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Lands
Hon. Harriet Ntabazi

Ministry of Local Government
Minister of State for Local Government
Hon. Justine Nameere

Ministry of Public Service

Minister of State for Public Service
Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Hon. Nakawuki Susan Nsambu

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Cooperatives
Hon. Tom Aza

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Industry
Hon. David Bahati

Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Trade
Gen. Wilson Mbadi

Ministry of Water and Environment
Minister of State for Water and Environment, Environment
Hon. Beatrice Anywar

Minister of State for Water and Environment, Water
Hon. Aisha Sekkindi

Ministry of Works and Transport

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Works
Mr. Siraji Musa Ali

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Transport
Hon. Julius Maganda Wandera

Senior Presidential Advisors

The following persons will be appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors in different fields, to be communicated later:
Hon. Hamson Obua
Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa
Hon. Francis Mwebesa
Hon. Evelyn Anite
Hon. Dr Kenneth Omona has been transferred to the Diplomatic Service as ambassador at a station to be communicated later.

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