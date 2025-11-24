President Museveni and President Ruto Launch $500M Devki Steel Project to Position Uganda as a Regional Steel Leader

TORORO; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Kenyan President William Ruto over the weekend, officially launched the construction of the US$500 million Devki Steel Plant in Tororo District.

The ceremony marked one of the largest industrial investments in Uganda’s history and a major milestone in East Africa’s push for regional manufacturing.

A source from Tororo District revealed that the project is being developed by the Devki Group, a leading Kenyan industrial company known for producing steel, cement, and roofing materials across East Africa.

“The company plans to build a modern steel mill that will produce one million tonnes of steel each year, using advanced blast-furnace technology that supports large-scale, low-cost, and high-quality production,” the source said.

The source added that Uganda’s rich iron ore reserves estimated at more than 500 million tonnes are the main reason behind the investment. Until now, most of this mineral wealth has remained unused, leaving Uganda dependent on imported steel for construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The source further explained that once completed, the new plant is expected to greatly reduce Uganda’s need for imported steel and help position the country as a major regional exporter of construction materials.

The factory will also support the construction boom across the East African Community (EAC), supplying affordable steel for roads, bridges, railways, and housing projects.

President Museveni welcomed the investment, saying the plant will help Uganda add value to its natural resources instead of exporting raw materials. He emphasized that industrialization is a key part of Uganda’s economic transformation.

Additionally, President Ruto praised the Devki Group for expanding across borders, saying the project shows how East African cooperation can create jobs and strengthen regional industries. He noted that increased trade and shared investments will benefit both Kenya and Uganda.

The Devki Steel Plant is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation. Local communities in Tororo are also optimistic, as the project will stimulate new businesses, improve infrastructure, and attract further investment to the region.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with the plant expected to be completed within the next few years.