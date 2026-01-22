Tayebwa in Panic Mode as Tycoon’s Son Iddi Basajjabalaba Declares Bid for Deputy Speaker Position

KAMPALA: Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament-elect, Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba, has officially declared his candidature for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda for the 2026–2031 parliamentary term.

Basajjabalaba made the announcement shortly after his election victory in the January 15, 2026 general elections, in which he secured the mandate to represent Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality.

The Deputy Speaker position is currently held by Thomas Tayebwa, the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District.

In a statement shared on X, Basajjabalaba expressed gratitude to the electorate for the confidence placed in him and outlined his leadership vision should he be entrusted with the parliamentary role.

“Allow me to extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality for the trust and mandate you gave me on the 15th of January 2026, to elect me as your Member of Parliament, with humility, honesty, and commitment to national service,” he stated.

He formally declared his intention to contest for the Deputy Speakership, pledging to offer what he described as principled and inclusive leadership.

“I hereby declare my candidature for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda 2026–2031. I commit and pledge resolute, principled leadership anchored in inclusivity, constitutionalism, and the relentless pursuit of the aspirations of our people. For God and my country,” Basajjabalaba added.

Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba is the son of prominent city businessman and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) member, Hassan Basajjabalaba. His declaration is expected to add a new dynamic to the race for the top parliamentary leadership positions as the 12th Parliament takes shape.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is conducted at the first sitting of a new Parliament, with candidates typically drawn from the ruling party, which currently commands a majority in the House.