Thomas Tayebwa secures second term as deputy speaker of Parliament

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Members of Uganda’s 12th Parliament have overwhelmingly re-elected Thomas Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker, handing him a decisive victory in Monday’s vote at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Tayebwa, who served in the same role in the 11th Parliament, secured 457 votes, far ahead of his challengers Sarah Aguti, the Dokolo District Woman MP who contested on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) ticket, who garnered 14 votes, and Asinansi Nyakato, the Hoima City Woman MP, who polled 45 votes.

His re-election means he will serve alongside newly elected Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, who earlier won the top parliamentary seat after defeating Norbert Mao of the Democratic Party (DP) and Paul Mwiru of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Aguti’s nomination was anchored on calls for gender parity in parliamentary leadership. Oyam North MP Dr Eunice Otuko Apio argued that after electing a male Speaker, Parliament should ensure balanced representation by choosing a woman as Deputy Speaker.

“Women do matter in the affairs of this country and at all levels of leadership,” Apio told MPs, saying Aguti’s election would demonstrate Parliament’s commitment to inclusive representation.

Her seconder, Kilak South MP Dr Gilbert Olanya, echoed the same argument, saying that with a male Speaker already elected, the logical next step was to entrust the deputy position to a woman. Nyakato’s supporters also made gender balance a central pillar of their campaign.

Veteran legislator Betty Aol Ochan reminded MPs that Parliament had historically maintained gender balance in its top leadership and warned that electing two men to lead the House would weaken that tradition of equal representation.

Beyond gender parity, both opposition-backed candidates pitched their campaigns on reform, integrity, and restoring public trust in Parliament. Olanya linked Aguti’s candidature to institutional reform, promising that under her leadership Parliament would regain public confidence.

In a pointed swipe at controversies that marred the previous Parliament, he said Ugandans would “never see the Rolls-Royce in Uganda again” and suggested corruption allegations would become a thing of the past if Aguti was elected. He also criticized the management of parliamentary finances in the 11th Parliament, alleging that committee work often stalled due to inadequate funding despite Parliament’s substantial budget allocations.

Nyakato’s backers similarly framed her as a candidate of integrity and independence. They described her as a leader with “no blemish on her integrity” and argued that she would help restore confidence in Parliament while safeguarding the legislature from undue influence by both the Executive and the Judiciary.

Despite the sustained appeals for gender equality, institutional reform, and integrity, MPs ultimately rallied behind Tayebwa, whose supporters emphasized continuity, experience, and tested leadership.

Nebbi Woman MP Phiona Nyamutoro, who nominated Tayebwa, described him as a seasoned leader with both national and international parliamentary credentials. She cited his experience as Deputy Speaker, Government Chief Whip, legislator, and international parliamentary leader, arguing that he had demonstrated the ability to effectively manage House business while maintaining functional relations between Parliament and the Executive.

His seconder, Buvuma Islands MP Robert Migadde, acknowledged concerns about gender representation but urged MPs to prioritize experience and continuity. In remarks that appeared to reflect the mood of the majority, Migadde argued that Parliament already had in Tayebwa a leader who had undergone the necessary “induction and training” required for the office.

That message resonated with legislators, many of whom appeared to favour continuity in the Deputy Speaker’s office as Uganda’s 12th Parliament begins its five-year term.