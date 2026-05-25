Oboth-Oboth declared Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Chief Justice Flavian Zeija on Monday declared West Budama Central MP Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth the speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament after the ruling National Resistance Movement candidate secured a landslide victory with 441 votes in a secret ballot held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the watch of President Yoweri Museveni.

“I therefore declare Hon. Oboth, who has obtained the highest number of votes cast, as the speaker of the 12th Parliament,” Zeija announced after the tally concluded.

Oboth-Oboth, a former defense minister and the NRM flag bearer, easily defeated National Unity Platform candidate Paul Mwiru, who received 60 votes, while Democratic Party President General Norbert Mao secured 15 votes.

According to the final tally, 519 ballots were counted, with three spoiled votes and no abstentions.

The vote took place by secret ballot during the first sitting of the first meeting of the first session of the new Parliament, marking the formal opening of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

Oboth-Oboth entered the race as the overwhelming favorite after securing an endorsement from the NRM caucus during a State House Entebbe meeting chaired by Museveni on Sunday evening, where rival aspirants stepped down in his favor.

He was formally nominated by Vice President and Katakwi Woman MP Jessica Alupo before lawmakers proceeded to cast their ballots.

Museveni closely followed the proceedings at Kololo as lawmakers voted in the highly anticipated contest. The outcome was widely expected given the NRM’s commanding majority in Parliament, where the ruling party controls more than 350 law makers a majority that has historically allowed it to dominate elections for speaker and deputy speaker.

Mwiru’s 60 votes, however, reflected the opposition’s consolidated backing behind the NUP legislator against the ruling party’s machine.

Moments after the declaration, Oboth-Oboth was ceremonially dragged by fellow lawmakers in line with parliamentary tradition before being presented to Museveni for the administration of the oath of office in accordance with Ugandan law.