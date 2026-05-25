URA Officials Die in Tragic Elephant Collision on Gulu-Kampala Highway

GULU; Three Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) staff died Sunday evening after the vehicle they were travelling in hit an elephant along the Gulu-Kampala Highway near Karuma.

Reports indicate the officials were travelling in a white passenger van when an elephant crossed onto the highway and was hit. Witnesses said the injured animal became aggressive after the impact, charged at the vehicle, overturned it, and trapped the occupants inside.

Robert Wamala Lumanyika, a senior official at the Uganda Revenue Authority and former WBS Television journalist, was one of the three officials killed Sunday night in a fatal accident involving the Taxman’s van and an elephant.

The incident in the Karuma Falls area on the Kampala-Gulu Highway reportedly happened when the vehicle hit the elephant, which then charged at the vehicle and overturned it as it attempted to trample it.