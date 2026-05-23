NWSC MD Dr Silver Mugisha shares life journey with Ntare students, urges discipline and patriotism

MBARARA; Eng Dr Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director at National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has emphasized the role of discipline, character and skills development in shaping the next generation during an address to more than 1,000 students at Ntare School.

Speaking to Senior One and Senior Five students participating in a patriotism training program at the school, Dr Mugisha urged them to view education as a ladder to future opportunity rather than a burden, stressing that long-term success requires time management, honesty, respect and hard work.

He advised the youth to discover their talents early, choose career paths aligned with their strengths, embrace continuous learning and build proficiency in communication and information and communication technology.

“We discussed the importance of discovering their talents early, choosing careers that match their strengths, and using education as a ladder to future opportunity rather than seeing school as a burden. I also challenged them to embrace continuous learning, build confidence in communication and ICT, seek mentorship, and reject negative habits that derail progress,” Dr Mugisha said.

True patriotism, Dr Mugisha noted, is demonstrated when individuals use their professions to serve Uganda faithfully, reject corruption, create value and uplift their communities.

Sharing his personal journey from humble beginnings, he encouraged the students to set clear goals and work steadily toward them, noting that leaders and elders wish to see them build wealth honorably and support their families.

Under the leadership of Dr Mugisha, who took the helm in 2013, NWSC has transformed into a global model utility, recognized across Africa for its aggressive jurisdictional expansion and operational self-reliance. Over the last decade, the corporation has expanded its operations from 23 towns to more than 287 towns, growing its annual turnover from UGX 170 billion to UGX 622 billion. By championing homegrown digital transformation and incentive-based performance contracts, the utility has shifted from a historically broken system to a high-performing public enterprise that manages more than one million connections.

This growth trajectory is anchored heavily on human capital development through hands-on youth empowerment, institutional partnerships and vocational skilling. Through its Training and Capacity Development function and the Vocational Skills Development Facility (VSDF) in Ggaba, NWSC runs a Practically Acquired Skills (PAS) program that bridges the gap between the classroom and the field for both university interns and utility staff. The initiative equips young attaches and technical personnel with practical competencies in industrial plumbing, water quality control and electromechanical systems, fostering the exact technical readiness and performance-oriented mindset Dr Mugisha advocated for during his address to the students.

During the interactive session, students raised questions about the operations of NWSC, which currently serves about 22 million people primarily in urban centers and surrounding areas across Uganda.

In response to queries about water pricing, Dr Mugisha explained that while water is a basic human need, the process of delivering clean and safe water to homes involves significant operational expenses. These include investments in electricity, treatment chemicals, pipelines, pumps, maintenance and infrastructure expansion.

He explained that affordable payment for services ensures the sustainability of a reliable water supply.

Dr Mugisha commended the curiosity and ambition of the students, noting that the region can take pride in a generation eager to learn and prepare itself to build a stronger Uganda.