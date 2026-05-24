NWSC targets 30 million litres daily as Mbale water supply expansion nears completion

MBALE;The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced steady progress on the ongoing Mbale Water Supply and Sanitation Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving access to clean water and sanitation services in Mbale City and surrounding areas.

According to NWSC, several key components of the project are currently underway and progressing on schedule. These include the construction of a modern water treatment plant in Bukitti/Jewa, laying of water distribution pipelines across the city, and installation of new water reservoirs to strengthen storage capacity.

The project also involves the construction and rehabilitation of sewage treatment plants, including a new facility at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), as well as the rehabilitation and expansion of sewer lines to improve sanitation coverage.

In addition, public toilets are being constructed as part of efforts to enhance public hygiene and sanitation services within the city.

NWSC revealed that once the project is completed, Mbale’s water supply capacity will increase significantly from 18 million litres to 30 million litres per day. The expansion is expected to address growing water demand, improve reliability of supply, and support the city’s rapidly increasing population.

The corporation thanked residents and stakeholders for their patience and continued support as works progress, reaffirming its commitment to fast-tracking the project to completion.