NWSC MD Silver Mugisha dismisses allegations of corruption and mismanagement Hits Back at Smear Campaign

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Executive Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Dr. Silver Mugisha, has dismissed allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the state water utility, describing them as part of a politically motivated campaign aimed at forcing him out of office.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media platform X on May 22, 2026, Dr. Mugisha defended his three-decade record at NWSC, saying the corporation’s growth under his leadership speaks for itself and cannot be overshadowed by what he termed “character assassination.”

“Dear friends: I have been following efforts to drag @NWSCMD into certain things,” Dr. Mugisha wrote, before outlining what he described as measurable achievements registered during his tenure.

Dr. Mugisha, who has worked at NWSC for about 32 years and served as team leader for the last 12 years, said the corporation has expanded significantly under his stewardship. According to him, NWSC’s assets under management have grown from Shs600 billion to Shs5 trillion, while annual surplus increased from Shs40 billion to Shs162 billion.

He added that the number of people served by the utility rose from 4.5 million to 20 million, water connections increased from 300,000 to one million, and pipeline coverage expanded from 6,000 kilometres to 24,000 kilometres.

The NWSC boss also rejected allegations of corruption, nepotism and unexplained wealth accumulation, saying both he and his wife, Annet Katusiime Mugisha, own only “modest properties” that have been duly declared to the Inspectorate of Government.

“With 32 years of working at NWSC, largely in senior positions, I and my wife own modest properties that have been duly declared to IGG,” he said.

Dr. Mugisha further defended the corporation’s procurement and infrastructure policies, saying his administration adopted low-cost investment models that saved taxpayers billions of shillings.

He said NWSC reduced dependence on external engineering consultancies and expensive IT systems by relying on in-house expertise and force-account mechanisms.

According to him, 12 water projects in districts including Lyantonde, Bushenyi, Masindi, Kalungu, Sembabule, Kapeeka, Kapchorwa, Kisoro, Soroti and Lira were completed at a cost of about Shs120 billion, compared to an estimated Shs600 billion under conventional contracting arrangements.

The veteran engineer claimed the attacks against him are linked to political tensions in Bushenyi District, where his wife won the Woman MP seat on the ruling National Resistance Movement ticket.

“We have learned that the main motivation behind those trying to drag the @NWSCMD in all this is political maneuvering in Bushenyi,” he said, adding that Hassan Basajjabalaba had been working to restore calm among rival factions.

Sources familiar with the matter say the fallout from Bushenyi’s political contests has intensified pressure on Dr. Mugisha, with some local political actors allegedly seeking to weaken his influence through sustained attacks on his leadership at NWSC.

His supporters argue that the corporation’s strong financial and operational performance has made it a target of both political opponents and disgruntled insiders resistant to tighter accountability measures and planned restructuring within key departments.

This is not the first time Dr. Mugisha has faced such accusations.

In 2022, anonymous staff members at NWSC circulated a dossier accusing the Managing Director of corruption, unfair salary structures and abuse of office. The dossier, which was emailed to senior government and corporation officials, triggered internal tension at the utility as disgruntled staff sought wider support for their claims.

Despite the renewed allegations, Dr. Mugisha said NWSC remains committed to accountability and service delivery.

“We assure the public that our offices remain open for accountability. We are currently focusing on creating improved customer experiences,” he said. “We only request to be given space to reflect on serving Ugandans rather than trying to divert us to non-productive things.”