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Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Karangwa Dies in Fatal Road Crash

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Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson for Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, has died following a fatal road accident along the Kayunga–Jinja Road.
battling severe injuries following the crash, whose circumstances were still emerging by press time.

Known for his long-standing role within the ruling NRM party and his service in government, Kaliisa was regarded as a influential mobiliser in the Central Region and a close ally within the party structures.

More details regarding the accident, funeral arrangements to follow.

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