Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Karangwa Dies in Fatal Road Crash

Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson for Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, has died following a fatal road accident along the Kayunga–Jinja Road.

battling severe injuries following the crash, whose circumstances were still emerging by press time.

Known for his long-standing role within the ruling NRM party and his service in government, Kaliisa was regarded as a influential mobiliser in the Central Region and a close ally within the party structures.

More details regarding the accident, funeral arrangements to follow.