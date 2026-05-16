Former Speaker Anita Among’s Residence raided by Security Agencies

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Joint security team led by the Criminal Investigations Directorate has searched the residence of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among as investigations into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering intensify.

Investigators are said to be pursuing documents and financial records linked to allegations of illicit wealth accumulation, money laundering, abuse of office, and possible violations of Uganda’s Leadership Code Act.

The action cames barely three days after the swearing-in of newly elected legislators and before Parliament elects its Speaker on May 25.The outgoing Speaker, Annet Anita Among had expressed her intention to seek a second term in office.

Critics of have accused her of illicitly amassing wealth from suspected corruption in the Parliament she has headed since the death of Jacob Oulanya.

During her tenure, she consolidated significant influence within both Parliament and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), building a reputation for aggressively steering government business through the House.

Her allies credit her with expanding social services in Bukedea, including schools, sports initiatives, and a teaching hospital that transformed the district into a political showcase. But critics argue her speakership coincided with a weakening of Parliament’s oversight role and growing executive influence over the legislature.

At the heart of the unfolding investigations is Uganda’s Leadership Code Act, 2002, which compels public leaders to declare their assets, income, and liabilities to the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

The latest scrutiny intensified after lawyers and civil society activists petitioned Inspector General of Government Aisha Batala Naluzze, accusing Among of failing to fully declare her assets and living beyond what could reasonably be explained by official earnings.

Petitioners pointed to luxury properties and a reported Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at over 3.5 billions of shillings as symbols of suspected unexplained wealth. Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala, Inspector General of Government (IGG) has since confirmed receipt of the complaint and announced investigations into the allegations.

In 2024, both the United Kingdom and the United States imposed sanctions on Among over allegations linked to corruption and abuse of office connected to the diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja under a government relief program.

Although Among denied wrongdoing, the sanctions significantly damaged her international standing and amplified domestic criticism over governance and accountability. The unfolding scandal has revived wider concerns about Parliament’s institutional independence and its constitutional obligation to oversee public expenditure.

Governance expert Dr. Sarah Bireete delivered a sharper assessment, arguing that Parliament under Among increasingly prioritized political loyalty over accountability. “Parliament is constitutionally expected to serve as the guardian of taxpayers’ resources,” she said. “But in recent years, many Ugandans saw an institution that often fast-tracked controversial government positions while appearing reluctant to rigorously scrutinize expenditure. The current investigations reflect growing frustration over impunity and institutional capture.”

The raids come amid growing signs of political distancing within sections of the ruling establishment. The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political pressure group associated with First Son and military commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, reportedly withdrew its earlier support for Among’s bid to retain the speakership.

Reports of tense internal meetings within the ruling party have fueled speculation that senior power brokers are reassessing her political future amid concerns that corruption allegations could overshadow the legitimacy of the new Parliament.

The cancellation of a planned high-profile dinner for newly sworn-in MPs at Munyonyo, an event widely interpreted as part of Among’s lobbying efforts ahead of the Speaker election, further intensified perceptions of a weakening political grip.

Meanwhile, CID’s summons of Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige Kasaija over alleged expenditure irregularities on Friday suggests investigators may be widening their focus beyond the Speaker personally to broader parliamentary financial management structures.

The arrest of Masaka City Woman MP Justine Namere, one of Among’s outspoken allies, added another layer of uncertainty to an already tense political environment. The developments are unfolding at a delicate moment for Uganda’s democratic institutions.

Parliament enters its 12th session facing mounting public demands for accountability, transparency, and institutional independence amid economic hardship, unemployment, and growing frustrations over public debt and governance.

Uganda consistently performs poorly on global corruption perception rankings. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index has repeatedly identified public sector corruption as one of the country’s major governance challenges. Critics, however, caution that anti-corruption campaigns in Uganda have historically been accused of selective enforcement influenced by political calculations.