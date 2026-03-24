Speaker Anita Among donates Shs 50m to Rajiv Ruparelia memorial eye health camp

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Parliament Speaker Anita Among has given Shs 50 million to support the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Free Eye Camp, a three-day event at Bukedea Teaching Hospital targeting patients from eastern and northern Uganda. The outreach, organized by the Ruparelia Foundation, provides screenings, surgeries, spectacles, and aid for complex cases.

Parliament Speaker Anita Among donated Shs 50 million to the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Free Eye Camp, aiding a medical outreach for people in eastern and northern Uganda.

Set for March 27–29 at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, the three-day program by the Ruparelia Foundation includes eye screenings, cataract surgeries, and free glasses. It features a vision fund for rare eye issues in remote areas, with Among’s donation partly funding this effort.

Among stressed reaching long-term blind individuals, saying Rajiv’s legacy calls for restoring their hope. Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia noted mobile clinics are already treating patients blind for over a decade, prioritizing aid over publicity.

The foundation plans to make the camp biennial, with Kasese hosting next, and ongoing mobile services in underserved spots. Jyotsna Ruparelia highlighted sustaining Rajiv’s philanthropy by improving daily lives through eye care.