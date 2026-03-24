NUP’s Ssebuwuufu granted bail

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa has granted cash bail of Shs500,000 to National Unity Platform (NUP) Electoral Management Committee member and Nakawa Division Lord Councillor, Johnmary Ssebuwuufu.

As part of the bail conditions, Ssebuwuufu was ordered to deposit his passport, present sureties bonded at Shs5 million non-cash each and upload his National ID onto the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECMIS). However, he informed court that his ID was lost during his arrest.

Ssebuwuufu was reportedly abducted on January 14 from the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda, where he had been overseeing electoral activities.

He faces charges of inciting violence, with the prosecution alleging that he mobilised individuals in areas including Mpigi, Kampala, and Masaka to attack supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

His arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile opposition figures from NUP who were detained in the run-up to and aftermath of the elections. Among them are Jolly Tukamushaba, the party’s Vice President for Western Uganda, and Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru, Deputy President for Northern Uganda, who has since been released after her arrest at her home on January 15 and subsequent arraignment before the Gulu Magistrate’s Court.

Still in custody is Butambala County Member of Parliament Muwanga Kivumbi, who also serves as NUP Vice President for the Central Region. Authorities say the group is part of more than 500 NUP supporters charged with various offenses, including incitement to violence.