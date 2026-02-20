NUP’s deputy president for Western Uganda Jolly Tukamushaba Granted Bail

RUKIGA; Jolly Jackline Tukamushaba, a former Rukiga District Woman MP contestant and Vice Chairperson for Western Region of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has been released on court bail.

Tukamushaba, a resident of Kigara B Village, Kigara Parish, Kamwezi Sub-county in Rukiga District,went missing on January 14, 2026, a day before polling.

She was last week arraigned before Chief Magistrate Derrick Byamugisha and charged with incitement to violence. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to Ndorwa Government Prison.

Although she had been remanded until February 24, 2026, Tukamushaba was brought to court on Thursday morning at around 9:00 a.m. brought to court and held in the court cells after her lawyers applied for a production warrant three days earlier. At about 3:50 p.m., she was presented before the Kabale Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing before the court, State Prosecutor Isaac Onyango said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Godwin Masereka of Elgon and Company Advocates, representing Tukamushaba, applied for bail and presented four sureties: Leopold Twesigye, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) flag bearer for Central Division in Kabale District; Emmanuel Turyasingura, NUP Chairperson for Kigezi Region; Luke Twesigye, NUP Chairperson for Kabale District; and Giripina Kamuusiime, a close relative.

Onyango asked the court to reject the bail application, arguing that once released, Tukamushaba could threaten the alleged victims since she resides in the same area in Rukiga. He also claimed that she could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Onyango questioned the authenticity and clarity of the introductory letters presented by the sureties, arguing that it was unclear whether they were permanent or temporary residents of Kabale District.

However, in his ruling, Kabale Chief Magistrate Derrick Byamugisha dismissed the prosecution’s objections, saying they lacked merit.

He granted Tukamushaba bail of Shs 1 million cash, while each of the four sureties was bonded at Shs 5 million non-cash.

The case was adjourned to February 24, 2026. Speaking to our reporter after the court session, Masereka welcomed the decision, saying his client should attend court proceedings from home rather than remain in prison over what he described as fabricated charges.

Tukamushaba, who was unable to vote for herself since she was abducted before voting time, lost the Rukiga County Woman MP seat to NRM party flag bearer and former National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Deputy Director, Sylvia Arinaitwe Mwanaki.

She had been among the three NUP deputy presidents in detention. With her release on bail, two remain in prison, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the party’s deputy president for Buganda, who is facing terrorism charges, and Lina Zedriga, the deputy president for Northern Uganda, who is also battling incitement charges.