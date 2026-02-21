Father Accused of Killing 18yr-student Over Affair With Daughter Arrested

GULU; Security agencies have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Martin Bukenya, whose death shocked residents of Mabanda Cell in Gombe Division, Wakiso District.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2026, at approximately 8pm at the suspect’s residence in Mabanda Cell, Gombe Division, Nansana Municipality.

The suspect, identified as Hebert Lumu, was apprehended in Gulu District following a manhunt, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala.

“The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue,” SP Kawala said.

Investigations indicate that Musasizi allegedly beat the deceased to death after reportedly finding him inside his home with his 14-year-old daughter.

Bukenya, a student at Hillside Secondary School, was a resident of Kirinyabigo, Kawanda, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District.

Police said the arrest followed coordinated efforts by security agencies to track down the suspect outside Wakiso. He is expected to be transferred to the relevant jurisdiction to face charges once investigations are complete.

SP Kawala urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as detectives finalise inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

Authorities have assured the community that appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.