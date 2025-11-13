Court denies bail to NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro

KAMPALA; The Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to the National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who is charged with incitement to commit an offence.

This decision comes despite the court acknowledging that all the sureties presented by Mufumbiro were substantial and met the legal requirements for bail.

In its ruling delivered today, the court stated that it was not convinced Mufumbiro would refrain from engaging in acts that could disrupt public order if released on bail, and therefore remanded him until further notice.

Mufumbiro, a prominent opposition figure known for his outspoken criticism of government policies, appeared calm as the ruling was read. His legal team, however, expressed disappointment, saying the decision was unjust and politically motivated.

Mufumbiro is also facing a separate charge of unlawful drilling before the Kawempe Magistrate’s Court in Kanyanya, where proceedings are ongoing. The alleged incident reportedly involved unauthorized public mobilization activities, which authorities claim contravened public order laws.