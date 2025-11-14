NWSC Crowned Digital Champion for Utilities and Government Services

KAMPALA; The National Water and Sewerage Corporation, NWSC, cemented its standing as a digital champion, winning the highly coveted Utilities and Government Services Digital Excellence Award at the 12th annual Digital Impact Awards Africa on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

The top honor recognizes NWSC’s consistent and impactful use of digital platforms to enhance customer service, streamline operations and drive inclusion across the country. The corporation’s digital channels have been praised for their convenience, efficiency and accessibility, allowing customers to skip physical queues, access the NWSC Digital Self Service Portal or the mobile app, and utilize 24/7 access to account information and bill payment history.

The systems also support multiple payment options, including mobile money and mobile banking apps, and the shift to e-bills has enhanced transparency in billing practices.

John Fisher Sekabira, manager of marketing and digital communications, was also recognized, winning the Public Sector Digital Communications Champion of the Year award for his efforts in digital outreach.

The 2025 wins continue a decade-long streak of recognition for NWSC’s digital transformation efforts. The corporation previously has been recognized multiple times, consistently winning the Best Digital Customer Service award and the Best Government Agency on Social Media in prior editions of the Digital Impact Awards Africa.

In previous editions, NWSC often was hailed as the “reigning digital impact champion for government services” and noted for securing the Diamond award for Best Utilities and Government Services several times.

The awards were presented at the Kampala Serena Hotel during the Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit, an event that discusses the future of digital and financial services across Africa under the theme “Maximizing the Digital Dividend.”

The awards platform celebrates organizations that are spearheading the use of digital mediums to better serve their communities, including the underbanked and underserved populations.