NWSC strengthens water and sanitation services via community engagement

BUDAKA: Delivering safe and reliable water is more than pipes and pumps. It actually requires strong collaboration with communities, local leaders, and government stakeholders as well, something that the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has for a while truly comprehended, which explains why the NWSC Mbale Area employed this approach through a series of engagements in Budaka and Mbale Districts, with the aim of ensuring that every household benefits from improved water and sanitation services.

The day began in Budaka with the 19th site meeting for Lot 1 of the Integrated Water Management and Development Project (IWMDP). Attended by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Mbasa Luke, the District Chairperson, local councillors, consultants, and NWSC Mbale officials, including General Manager Mr Mukago Gilbert, the meeting offered a firsthand view of the project’s progress.

Notably, the IWMDP Lot 1 project spans over 60 km of transmission mains and 67 km of distribution pipelines, complemented by cold-pressed steel reservoirs, a booster pump station in Budaka, 18 public standposts, 1,300-yard taps, and modern ablution blocks in Budaka and Kadama markets. By the end of August 2025, physical works stood at 91.44%, steady progress close to schedule despite operational challenges.

Following the presentation, RDC Mr Mbasa Luke praised the team’s dedication but urged vigilance, emphasising that work must be visible on the ground, water must reach designated areas, and infrastructure must meet quality standards. He recommended extending the promotional water connection period by three months, giving low-income households additional time to apply and benefit.

Later, in Mbale town, stakeholders gathered at Lakhobo Hall, Maluku, for a district advocacy meeting during which LC V councillors, NGO representatives, and department heads reviewed the water and sanitation status, shared experiences, and discussed priorities for the months ahead. NWSC’s Mr Mukago Gilbert discussed the ongoing interventions to maintain service continuity as the World Bank-funded project nears completion, while the Senior Area Engineer Mr Ivan Magomu called for stronger communication among stakeholders to prevent vandalism and protect new infrastructure.

As they proceeded, all the way to the end, the engagements revealed an encouraging level of understanding and support from the community, as participants committed to timely bill payments, adherence to government policies, and active collaboration with NWSC, acknowledging that these efforts are key to sustaining the quality and reach of services.