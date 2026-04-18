Uganda Launches Twice-Yearly Injectable HIV Prevention Drug

LIRA; The Ministry of Health on Friday officially launched Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention drug, at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Health Minister and Lira City Woman MP, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, presided over the launch.

Dr. Robert Mutumba, assistant commissioner of the STD/AIDS control program, said the product targets individuals at high risk of HIV acquisition, such as discordant couples.

Speaking at the launch, Dowson Kalemba, representative of the Global Fund, thanked Uganda’s government through the Ministry of Health for its continued leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He also acknowledged the Global Fund’s contribution of $1.2 million to make this innovative but costly tool accessible to vulnerable populations who otherwise could not afford it.

“This is a significant step forward in our collective effort to reduce new HIV infections,” Kalemba said.

He cautioned, however, that the drug’s introduction does not mark the end of HIV but represents an important addition to existing prevention toolkits. He urged Uganda to continue promoting and investing in a comprehensive prevention approach, including condoms, which must remain central to prevention efforts.

Kalemba pledged the Global Fund’s continued support to Uganda in strengthening integrated service delivery across HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, ensuring interventions deliver maximum impact and value for money while prioritizing vulnerable and underserved populations.

According to Aceng, the drug’s introduction was supported through collaboration with international partners, technical agencies and donors, including the Global

Fund, the United States and the World Health Organization, alongside civil society organizations, community networks and implementing partners.

At the same event, the ministry also launched the policy framework to guide the use of Lenacapavir.

“This partnership helped ensure the scientific advances translate into equitable access for communities most affected by HIV and support national efforts to

strengthen prevention outcomes,” Aceng said.