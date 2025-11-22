Mulago Hospital Launches first Cardiac MRI Service in Uganda

KAMPALA; Mulago National Referral Hospital, in partnership with the Uganda Heart Institute, has officially launched Uganda’s first-ever Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the country’s capacity for diagnosing and treating complex heart disease.

The state-of-the-art Cardiac MRI scanner will enable detailed imaging of the heart, offering insights that go beyond conventional tests.

A cardiac MRI provides detailed information that other scans often cannot. It measures how well the heart is pumping, checks the size and thickness of heart muscles, and gives clear 3D images of the heart’s chambers.

The scan also shows tissue characteristics, allowing doctors to detect scarring from a previous heart attack and other subtle abnormalities that may be missed by routine tests.

Heart disease has become one of Uganda’s fastest-growing health challenges, according to Ministry of Health estimates, non-communicable diseases account for over 30% of all deaths, with hypertension and heart failure rising sharply over the past decade.

Previously, patients often needed to travel to Kenya, India, or South Africa for similar scans, with individual costs ranging from around Shs 7,200,000 – 21,600,000 (USD 2,000–6,000) excluding travel and accommodation.

By offering Cardiac MRI locally, Mulago and the Uganda Heart Institute aim to dramatically reduce foreign referrals, accelerate diagnosis, and improve access to life-saving cardiac care for Ugandans.