President Museveni Concludes Busoga Campaign, Reaffirms NRM Agenda for Uganda’s Socio-Economic Transformation

BUSOGA; The National Resistance Movement (NRM) President Candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has concluded his campaign trail in the Busoga Sub-region with a strong call for continued support toward the party’s long-term mission of steering Uganda’s Socio-economic transformation.

Addressing residents of Jinja City and the wider Busoga Sub-region, Gen. Museveni highlighted the seven key contributions of the NRM government, as outlined in the 2026–2031 manifesto, noting that these achievements have laid a strong and stable foundation for national progress. He urged voters to entrust the NRM with yet another term to consolidate these gains.

While guiding urban residents on suitable economic activities, Gen. Museveni encouraged them to embrace enterprises compatible with city life especially those in the skills and service sectors. He emphasized that urban-based income initiatives will be essential for raising household wealth in Busoga.

The President further outlined the NRM’s seven aspirations, detailing the party’s contributions to Uganda’s stability, development, and transformation. He also illustrated several wealth-creation ventures, providing communities with practical implementation guidance aimed at increasing household incomes.

A key highlight of his message was the 4-Acre Model, which he described as a proven strategy for micro-land owners to sustainably generate wealth. He assured the people of Busoga that the NRM is committed to fully implementing the objectives of the forthcoming manifesto period.

Calling upon local leaders, Gen. Museveni urged improved prioritization in planning developmental programs. He noted substantial progress in social infrastructure development, including the establishment of health facilities at all levels in Jinja District and Jinja City, as well as the presence of a Regional Referral Hospital.

On road infrastructure, Gen. Museveni confirmed the availability of funds to expedite the construction of the Jinja–Budondo–Mbulamuti–Kamuli Road and promised completion of maintenance works along the Jinja–Kampala Highway, which will complement other existing tarmac roads in the region.

He reaffirmed that Uganda’s prevailing peace has created the foundation necessary for economic development to flourish and called on citizens to protect this stability for the sake of future progress.

The NRM candidate also emphasized the need for equitable distribution of schools across Jinja District and Jinja City to support education access.

During the rally, Vice President Emeritus Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe delivered a regional status report outlining the achievements made and areas requiring further attention.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, rallied the people of Jinja and the wider Busoga region to support Gen. Museveni, citing notable development gains and the need to sustain the region’s socio-economic

transformation trajectory.