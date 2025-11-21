Makerere, IDI Launches Kalangala’s First Clinical Research Centre

KALANGALA; Kalangala, an idyllic archipelago often romanticised for its sunsets, today witnessed a historic leap in healthcare. Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, launched the Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) Kalangala Clinical Research Centre the island’s first modern research facility.

“This is more than a building; it’s a lifeline,” said Prof. Nawangwe. “IDI is not only Uganda’s leading health partner, managing over 20% of HIV cases, but research is first on its agenda. If people are not healthy, they can’t work it’s useless to invest in anything else.”

Kalangala ranks third in HIV prevalence nationwide at 13.1%, with fishing communities hardest hit. Until now, residents endured perilous boat rides to the mainland for advanced care. “Accessing healthcare has always meant a journey across waves long, costly, and sometimes dangerous,” said District Chairperson Jajab Ssemakula. “You have not only invested in Kalangala; you have brought Makerere University to Kalangala.”

Supported by the Gates Foundation, the centre is part of a multinational HIV prevention study conducted across 31 sites in Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda. Its first mission: testing whether a monthly pill can protect adolescent girls and young women from HIV a breakthrough that could transform vulnerable communities.

“This centre means access without barriers,” said Dr. Andrew Kambugu, IDI Executive Director. “Kalangala residents no longer need to travel long distances for clinical trials or advanced care.”

Prof. Samuel Luboga, IDI Board Chairperson, reassured residents of IDI’s long-term commitment:

“We are not a fleeting partner. This sentinel research centre aligns with our vision of freeing Africa from the burden of infectious diseases. The assurance I give Kalangala is we are here to stay.”

Henry Ssebunya, Deputy Resident District Commissioner, praised IDI’s innovation and consistency:

“IDI has treated and cared for people living with HIV, deployed medical drones to deliver life-saving medicines, and now built a research centre. This is a new chapter for Kalangala.”

From a sleeping sickness camp in 1906 to a cutting-edge research hub in 2025, Kalangala’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and hope.