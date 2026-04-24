NWSC MD Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha directs new research into Lubigi plant waste reclamation

KAMPALA; Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation has ordered new research into waste reclamation and infrastructure upgrades at the Lubigi Sewage Treatment Plant to ensure the facility’s long-term viability.

During an inspection last week to evaluate operations and staff welfare, Dr. Mugisha identified the need to transform the plant’s current stockpile of solid waste into reclaimed byproducts noting that the initiative aims to reduce disposal costs while exploring the economic potential of the facility’s output.

The managing director also called for a comparative study of maturation ponds and constructed wetlands for tertiary treatment. This research, he said will guide expansion plans as the surrounding natural wetland continues to recede, threatening the plant’s traditional discharge environment.

While the MD commended the Lubigi team for their performance, he stressed that sustained maintenance is non-negotiable.

He directed the replacement of roofing and the reinforcement of access areas with concrete to stabilize the plant’s infrastructure.

The Lubigi plant, located in the Rubaga Division off the Kampala-Hoima Road, is a critical sanitation facility for the capital. Commissioned in 2014, it was designed to alleviate pressure on the Nakivubo wetland and improve wastewater management for the city’s northwestern corridor.

The dual-purpose facility handles both piped sewage and fecal sludge delivered by vacuum trucks. Its daily design capacity includes 5,000 cubic meters of wastewater and 400 cubic meters of fecal sludge.

The plant utilizes Waste Stabilization Ponds technology, which includes anaerobic and facultative ponds. The system relies on natural processes to treat effluent before it is discharged into the Lubigi wetland system.

The facility serves several major areas and informal settlements in Kampala, including Kawempe, Bwaise, Katanga, Makerere, Nsooba, Wandegeya and Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The plant plays a vital role in the Lake Victoria Protection Project, which aims to reduce the flow of untreated pollutants into the lake. Recent technical assessments suggest the plant is operating at or near its limits.

Current priorities involve research into advanced tertiary treatment options to improve effluent quality. There is also an ongoing focus on solid waste management to reclaim byproducts from the sludge, which is currently dried and sold to local farmers as fertilizer.