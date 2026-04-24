Motorsport Fans to Honor Rajiv Ruparelia with Memorial Drive

KAMPALA, UGANDA; One year after the death of businessman and rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia, Uganda’s motorsport community will honor his memory with a memorial drive on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive, organized by TT Drags and Drifts UG under the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda, will bring together drivers, car clubs and enthusiasts for a symbolic procession. The convoy will start at RR Pearl Tower One in Kampala before proceeding to Speke Resort Munyonyo, where Ruparelia served as a director and contributed to the hospitality sector.

Ruparelia died May 3, 2025, at age 35. The son of industrialist Sudhir Ruparelia, he was the managing director of the Ruparelia Group. As a motorsport enthusiast, he founded the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team and served as patron of the Central Motorsport Club. He was known for bridging elite racing circles with grassroots enthusiasts.

Organizers described the drive as a moment of unity.

This is more than just a drive, it is a moment for the community to come together, reflect and celebrate a life that touched many, one organizer said.

Participants will gather for a briefing at RR Pearl Tower One before the flag-off. Organizers said safety measures will be prioritized for the non-competitive route through the city.

The tribute is part of a year of remembrance. In October 2025, the National Rally Championship dedicated a round in Gulu to his memory. The Ruparelia Foundation has also continued his philanthropic work, including a recent eye-care camp in Bukedea and an upcoming prosthetic leg donation program.

For many in the motorsport scene, Ruparelia’s legacy endures through the camaraderie of the paddock. As the memorial convoy prepares to depart, it carries a shared commitment to keeping his passion and community spirit alive. One year later, Rajiv Ruparelia is remembered in motion.