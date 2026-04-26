Sudhir contributes UGX 100m into CDF Gen. Muhoozi Run for Hope as Kampala big names storm Kololo

KOLOLO : Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has through his Ruparelia Foundation injected UGX 100 million into Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s “Run for Hope”, joining a growing list of Kampala’s corporate and political elite backing the charity event set for Kololo Independence Grounds on April 26, 2026.

The contribution, confirmed by organisers at the Patriotic League of Uganda offices, was made through the purchase of running kits for the annual birthday run held in honour of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The run, now in its first edition, blends fitness, philanthropy, and patriotism, with proceeds earmarked for baby homes and vulnerable children across Uganda.

Sudhir’s UGX 100 million pledge matches the donation made earlier by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who bought 5,000 running kits worth the same amount for students of Bukedea Comprehensive School. Other high-profile contributors include former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, and Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, all of whom purchased kits worth millions.

The NRM Secretariat has also thrown its weight behind the event, contributing Shs30 million for running kits, with Secretary General Richard Todwong adding Shs10 million personally. The Uganda Communications Commission contributed Shs20 million.

Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, Hellen Seku, said more than 600,000 trained patriots countrywide had been mobilised to participate. “This run will not only improve our physical well-being but also touch people’s lives,” Seku said, describing the event as promoting charity, health, and national cohesion.

This year’s edition is themed “Run for Greening Uganda: An MK Climate Change Mitigation Plan”. KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki told participants the greening campaign would focus on tree planting, revival of public parks, and protection of open spaces in Kampala.

Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of the Land Forces, flagged off the 10km race as Guest of Honour, noting that Gen. Muhoozi had urgent duties and could not attend.

Organisers warned against fraudsters and directed genuine contributions to official MTN MoMo number 55445766 and Airtel 4405201.

The run is expected to be among the largest patriotic gatherings this year, drawing thousands to Kololo in a show of unity and collective responsibility.