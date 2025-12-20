CDF Muhoozi meets UK Envoy to Discuss Deployment of British Military Doctors at UPDF Hospital

ENTEBBE; The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba met with Her Excellency Lisa Chesney, UK High Commissioner to Uganda. The meeting happened at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

The CDF and the UK High Commissioner discussed a proposal to deploy UK military medical personnel at the UPDF National Referral Hospital. This proposal is under review by the UK government.

The two leaders also explored UK’s support to the UPDF training schools.

They reaffirmed mutual respect and agreed to sustain high-level engagements to further strengthen cooperation.

Britain is one of Uganda’s longstanding defence partners and has supported training and capacity building for Ugandan forces, including those deployed in regional peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations.