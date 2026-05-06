EC Reschedules Kikuube District Chairperson By-Election

KIKUUBE; The Electoral Commission has rescheduled the polling date for the Kikuube District Chairperson by-election, moving it from June 10, 2026, to June 18, 2026.

In a statement, the Commission said the adjustment follows consultations with stakeholders held at the district headquarters on April 27, 2026.

“The election, previously set for Wednesday, 10th June 2026, will now take place on Thursday, 18th June 2026,” the Commission announced.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent District Chairperson,Mr. Peter Banura Araali,who died in a road accident on April 4, 2026.

At the time of his death, Araali had also been the District Chairperson-elect.

The Commission urged political actors, voters, and other stakeholders to take note of the new polling date and to actively participate in the electoral process as scheduled.

“The Commission urges all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the revised date and to participate in the electoral process in accordance with the updated schedule,” the statement read.