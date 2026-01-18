Ministry reschedules reopening of schools to Feb 10

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The ministry of Education and Sports has postponed the start of the new school term to February 10, 2026, citing the ongoing general elections and concerns over the safety of learners.

The first term had initially been scheduled to begin on February 2, but education officials said the delay was necessary to allow the electoral process to conclude without disruptions to school activities.

“Due to the General Elections and to ensure the safety of all learners, all Schools and Education Institutions across the country are directed to reopen on Tuesday 10th February 2026,” the Ministry said in the statement.

The announcement was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Kedrace R. Turyagyenda.

The directive applies to all public and private institutions, from pre-primary schools to universities, including international schools. As a result, even higher institutions that had already reopened or received students will now resume formal classes on the revised date.

In the days leading up to the elections, a similar notice circulated on social media, which the ministry dismissed at the time as fake.

The postponement aligns with a broader trend of election-related disruptions in the education sector. Recently, Makerere University delayed its graduation ceremony, also citing security and safety concerns linked to the elections.

The ministry has advised parents, learners, and school administrators to take note of the revised calendar as the country navigates the post-election period.