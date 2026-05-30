Four UPDF Senior Officers Apply for Bail in Fuel Theft Case

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Four senior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces applied for bail before the General Court Martial in Makindye on charges related to the alleged theft and diversion of 270,000 liters of fuel intended for military operations.

The accused are Brig. Gen. James Barigye Ruheesi, Col. David Ociti Kidega, Maj. Innocent Kikongi Mugumya, and Capt. Kenneth Labwon Kinyera.

They appeared before a three-judge military panel chaired by Brig. Richard Tukacungurwa, facing charges of engaging in personal interests that allegedly endanger operational efficiency, contrary to Section 122(b) of the UPDF Act.

Prosecution alleges that between July 2022 and December 2023, the officers, operating in Kampala and Jinja, diverted about 270,000 litres of automotive gas oil meant for the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre in Jinja for personal use.

The accused officers all denied the charges and applied for bail. The state prosecution team was led by Captain Gift Mubehamwe, Captain Alex Lasto Mukhwana, and 2nd Lt Regina Nanzala, who were granted until June 29, 2026, to respond to the bail applications. The defence is also expected to file rejoinders on the same date.

Brigadier General Barigye Ruheesi, described as the prime suspect, applied for bail through his lawyers, Major Busagwa Nsubuga and civilian lawyer Ronald Musiime.

The defence argued that the general had been in detention for over a year before being formally produced in court for plea taking. They further told the court that he is over 60 years old, suffers from asthma and diabetes, and is currently unwell both physically and psychologically following the recent death of his mother, whose burial he reportedly missed due to detention.

The lawyers also noted that he has served in the army for more than 40 years and presented substantial sureties, including former Chief of Citizenship and Immigration Control Major General Apollo Kasita Gowa, retired Brigadier Jeff Mukasa, and his brother.

The defence maintained that the charges are not capital in nature, are bailable, and that the accused are first-time offenders.

Colonel Kidega presented his wife, brother, and fellow officer Col. Ocen as sureties, while Major Mugumya was backed by his brother and fellow rank mates. Captain Kinyera also presented his wife and a fellow UPDF captain.

Court heard that all sureties pledged to ensure the accused persons return for trial whenever required

The case comes amid heightened anti-corruption operations within the military. In a post on his X account in April 2025, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba stated: “I arrested a General who has been stealing fuel for about three years. There are more to follow.”

Investigations indicate that fuel supplies at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre were allegedly systematically reduced, raising concerns about operational readiness. The alleged theft is estimated to have cost the state billions of shillings over a three-year period.

The developments come at a time when several senior officers are reportedly under investigation in various corruption-related cases within the UPDF. Some, including former CMI Director Major General James Birungi, were arrested in 2025 and have yet to be formally presented in court for charging.