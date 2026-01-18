Ministers who lost their seats in the 2026 Parliamentary Elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Uganda’s presidential and parliamentary elections held on January 15, 2026 have produced significant political shifts, with a number of serving Cabinet ministers losing their parliamentary seats and, by extension, their positions in the incoming 12th Parliament.

At least 10 serving cabinet ministers have lost their parliamentary seats in what analysts describe as a clear signal of growing voter appetite for change. The defeats were recorded across multiple regions of the country.

Among the high-profile casualties is the Minister of State for Trade, David Bahati, who lost the Ndorwa West seat. Bahati had earlier lost the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries but opted to contest as an independent candidate in the general election.

In Lira City, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, was defeated by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng in the race for Woman MP. Amongi, who contested on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) ticket, had shifted from Oyam County to Lira City to challenge Aceng.

Given that the Lango sub-region is traditionally a UPC stronghold, many had anticipated Amongi’s victory. However, Aceng held her ground, having earlier insisted she was ready to face Amongi despite behind-the-scenes pressure from senior NRM figures urging President Museveni to intervene.

In northern Uganda, Beatrice Atim Anywar, also known as Betty Anywar, lost her Kitgum Municipality seat. Anywar has served as State Minister for the Environment since December 2019 and has been a vocal advocate on environmental protection and governance issues. Her loss reflects changing political dynamics in Kitgum Municipality, a constituency she has represented in the 11th Parliament.

Also from the Acholi sub-region, Henry Oryem Okello, the long-serving State Minister for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), was defeated in Chua County, Kitgum District. Oryem, who has held a Cabinet position since 2004 and previously served as State Minister for Sports, exits Parliament after more than two decades of continuous service in both the legislature and the executive.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for Primary Education, also failed to retain her seat as Woman Member of Parliament for Moyo District. A pediatrician and academic by training, Kaducu has previously served as State Minister for Primary Health Care and has been associated with education and health sector reforms during her time in Cabinet.

In eastern Uganda, Frederick Ngobi Gume, the state minister for Cooperatives and Member of Parliament for Bulamogi North West County in Kaliro District, lost his parliamentary race. Gume has been in Parliament since 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, making his 2026 defeat a notable upset in a constituency he had previously held firmly.

Also affected is Florence Nambozo Wamala, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, who lost her Sironko District Woman Member of Parliament seat. Nambozo had served two consecutive terms since 2016 and has been a key figure in government efforts aimed at stabilising and developing the Karamoja sub-region.

Meanwhile, a number of ministers and former ministers who were defeated in the 2021 general elections have made a political comeback. Minister Haruna Kasolo reclaimed the Kyotera County seat after defeating National Unity Platform’s John Paul Lukwago Mpalanyi, who was the incumbent.